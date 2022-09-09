Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo launched

Motorola has launched the new Edge 30 Ultra flagship smartphone alongside Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo for global markets. The Ultra model is a rebranded Motorola X30 Pro that was launched in China back in August. The new Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 200MP rear camera sensor and is the first smartphone to do so. The smartphone features a 144Hz refresh rate display.

The Edge 30 Ultra can be purchased in Interstellar black and Starlight White colors. The 128GB variant of the device costs 899 euros (approx Rs 72,000). The India launch of the Edge 30 Ultra seems to have been delayed for some reason. While it was expected to launch yesterday, i.e. September 8, tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter suggests that the launch has been delayed till September 10. As per him, it should launch tomorrow at 1PM IST.

The Edge 30 Fusion comes in four colours namely Solar Gold, Neptune Blue (with Vegan Leather), Aurora White, and Cosmic Grey. It is priced at 599 euros (approx Rs 48,000). Lastly, the Edge 30 Neo is priced at 369 euros (approx Rs 29,500) and comes in Very Peri, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Aqua Foam colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 1 billion colours, 1250 nits of peak brightness, HDR 10+ support, 360Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup and is claimed to be the first ever smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor with f/1.95 aperture and OIS support. The other two sensors include a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the Motorola X30 Pro is equipped with a 60-megapixel OmniVision OV60A selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. Motorola claims that the battery can be charged to 50 percent in just 7 minutes and a 100 percent charge can be achieved in 19 minutes. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also supports 50W wireless fast charging.

The device runs on Android 12 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Furthermore, it is IP57 rated and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and the back.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with curved edges, an FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colors, DCI-P3 color gamut, 1100 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. It comes with security features like face unlock and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device is equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

The Edge 30 Fusion sports Snapdragon 888+ SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on Android 12 based on MyUX 3.0. It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13-mgeapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the device offers a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone packs a 4400mAh battery which supports 68W rapid charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB-C. Additional features include IP52 rating and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo sports a 6.28-inch P-OLED display with a punch-hole design. It supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 20:9, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The device is backed up by a 4020mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and 5W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port. The phone offers an Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. It comes with stereo speakers and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Edge 30 Neo has a dual rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV. The latter can also act as a macro shooter. At the front, the Edge 30 Neo comes with 32-megapixel front facing shooter.