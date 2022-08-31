Moto E22s announced with 6.5-inch HD+ display and Helio G37 SoC

Motorola has launched the Moto E22s smartphone in Europe. The device has a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, a dual-camera setup, Android 12 and a 5,000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Moto E22s Price

The Motorola phone is priced at 159 Euros, which is approx. Rs 12,670 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. It comes in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colours. There is no information on international availability as of yet, including India.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 89.03% screen-to-body ratio and 268 pixels per inch.

Under the hood, the Moto E22s packs a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The SoC is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 operating system. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. It includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. It measures 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm and weighs around 185 grams.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will launch in India on September 8. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be the first in the world to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera on the rear. Flipkart has also started teasing the launch of new Motorola smartphones as well.