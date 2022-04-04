Motorola Edge 30 Specifications tipped

Motorola unveiled its flagship Edge 30 Pro smartphone in February in India and the brand is working on a new mid-ranger called Edge 30 that is supposed to come with a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. Apart from this, other specifications of the smartphone have now also been tipped.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro specs have been tipped by Yogesh Brar on Twitter as per which, the device will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ POLED display which will have a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options.

The rear camera setup will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will be getting a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. It will pack a 4,020mAh battery with 30W charging. The handset will run Android 12 based on MyUX 3.0 out of the box.

Motorola also seems to be working on two more Edge 30 series devices including Edge 30 Ultra which is supposedly codenamed ’Frontier’. It should carry the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. Moreover, the second device is expected to be the Edge 30 Lite which will have a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with dual cameras, up to 8GB RAM, 4020mAh battery, and up to 256GB of storage.

As for the Moto Edge 30 Pro that was unveiled in February, it features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+. The phone packs a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, it runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.