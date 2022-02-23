Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Launch Date, Specs, Availability, Price and More

Motorola is all set to unveil its Motorola Edge 30 Pro flagship smartphone in India on February 24. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro landing page is now live on Flipkart confirming the launch date. Let’s see the upcoming phone’s expected price, features and specifications.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is rumoured to be a rebranded variant of the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China last year. The Flipkart listing carries a tagline that reads, “Find Your Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1″. So the phone is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.



In addition, the listing also confirms that upcoming Motorola flagship will be available on the e-commerce platform. If the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is indeed a rebranded Edge X30, then we already know the specifications.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Expected Price

As per leaks, the phone will be priced under Rs 50,000 in India. The MRP is said to be priced at Rs 55,999).

Combining the launch offers on bank cards, Motorola’s upcoming flagship is expected to be available for as low as Rs 44,999 in India.

Specs

The Moto Edge 30 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display should come with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone should be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. It may have 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The handset might sport a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor. The 60MP front camera comes with an f/2.2 aperture.

Further, it should pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone will also have face recognition as well.