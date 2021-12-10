Moto Edge X30 announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP front camera, 5000mAh battery

Motorola has announced its latest flagship under the Edge series called the Moto Edge X30. This is the world’s first device with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In addition, Motorola has also announced a phone version with an under-the-display front camera. The Edge X30 features a 60MP front shooter.

Pricing and availability

The Moto Edge X30 has been announced in three storage variants. It is priced at 3199 yuan (Rs 37,935 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB, 3399 yuan (Rs. 40,305 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 3599 yuan ( Rs. 42,675 approx.) for 12GB + 256GB version.

In addition, Moto Edge X30 special edition with 60MP under-screen camera is priced at 3,999 yuan (Rs. 47,410 approx.). It is only available in 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone packs a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor. The 60MP front camera comes with an f/2.2 aperture.

There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It measures 163.56×75.95×8.49mm in dimensions and weighs 194g.