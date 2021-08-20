Motorola Edge 2021 launched with Snapdragon 778G, again

Motorola is expanding its Edge 20 series across countries and it recently did so in India. The company is now heading over to US to launch the successor to the Motorola Edge, which is also called Motorola Edge. We have taken the liberty to call it Motorola Edge 2021 to avoid confusion.

The device seems like a rebrand of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite/Fusion but with a slightly different set of specs. It is priced at $699 (approx Rs 52,000) and will be available to purchase in the region at a later date.

Motorola Edge 2021 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 2021 Lite sports a 6.7/8-inch FHD+ 8-bit LCD display. The display gets HDR10, up to 576Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Edge 2021 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 119° ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP f/2.25 selfie camera.

The Edge 2021 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. It gets 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS connectivity as well. Moreover, the phone is IP52 rated. The phone measures 169 x 75.6 x 8.99 mm and weighs 200 grams.

To recall, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite/Fusion sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. The display gets DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and a 90Hz refresh rate support. The Edge 20 Lite is powered by the Dimensity 720 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, there’s a 108MP quad camera setup.