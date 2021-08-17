Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India, price starts Rs 21,499

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion have been today launched in India. Both these pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, HDR10+ and triple rear cameras. Both devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the Motorola Edge 20 series price in India, specs and other details.

Edge 20 Series Price

The Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs you Rs. 22,999. It will go on sale starting August 27, 12 pm on Flipkart. The phone comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours.

The Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It will be available starting August 24, 12 pm on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The phone comes in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl colours.

Both the Motorola devices can be purchased using options in the form of up to 6 months ‘No Cost EMIs’ for purchases made using HDFC and ICICI Bank Cards. The Fusion variant no Cost EMIs start at Rs. 3,583. The vanilla model No Cost EMIs start at Rs 5,000

Edge 20 Fusion Specifications

The phone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC powers the phone, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Edge 20 specifications

The vanilla model, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup. There’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. In addition, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video chats and selfies with an f/2.25 lens.

It packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. In addition, it has connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port