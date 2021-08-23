Motorola Edge 20 sale date postponed in India, pre-orders start on August 24

Motorola has announced that its newly launched Motorola Edge 20 sale has been postponed in India citing unexpected circumstances. The phone was launched last week in India

Motorola Edge 20 sale was slated to go on in India from August 24. It will now be available at a later date, which will be announced shortly by the company. Motorola however did not reveal the exact reason behind its decision to postpone the sale date.

Edge 20 will go up for pre-order via Flipkart on August 24. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that launched alongside will go on sale as planned. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available for purchase via Flipkart and major retail stores from 12 pm (noon) on August 27.

“We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly,” Motorola said in a statement.

The Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB RAM with a 128GB storage version. The phone comes in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl colours.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

The phone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. There’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. In addition, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video chats and selfies with an f/2.25 lens.

It packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. In addition, it has connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port