Motorola Could Launch Edge 50 Pro On April 3 In India: All Details

Motorola is gearing up for a new launch event that’s to be held in Delhi on April 3, 2024. At the event, the brand is expected to debut a flagship in India, which could be the Motorola EDGE 50 Pro. Details about the handset have also leaked in the past, suggesting it may come with a top-notch Snapdragon Chipset under the hood.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: India Launch

The brand shared an invite with the message, “Save The Date To Witness The Fusion Of Art And Intelligence”. The words ‘Art’ and ‘Intelligence’ are bold, suggesting they could stand for AI when combined.

In China, the brand is launching the Moto X50 Ultra soon and dubbed it as an AI phone. In the US, the same device is expected to launch as Motorola Edge+ (2024), but in some other parts of the world, including India, it could debut as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. This means the brand should ideally launch the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at its April 3 launch event in India, but the brand has confirmed nothing so far regarding the model name.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Leaks

The design and some of the specifications of the Edge 50 Pro have leaked online. The detailed leak came from AndroidHeadlines who showed us that the device will be coming in three shades: purple, black, and a silver/white/stone colour. It will have a design that is often associated with Motorola, with a camera array emerging from the back panel itself, housing three camera Sensors and an LED flash. The front will have a curved panel with a hole-punch at the top for the selfie camera.

As for the specs, the device should sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 165Hz. The information regarding the display’s Resolution is unclear as of now, but it could be Quad-HD+.

The handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. At the rear, the device may have a 50MP main sensor with OIS, paired with an ultra-wide angle sensor and a telephoto sensor.