Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) Announced: All Details

Motorola has announced the 2024 models launch of Moto G Power 5G and the Moto G 5G, both of which come with a reasonably sized 5000mAh battery cell and a water-repellent design as well. Aside from that, the Motorola devices are powered by Snapdragon and MediaTek chips each. Here are all the other details of the new Moto G-series devices.

Moto G Power 5G (2024): Price, Specs

In the U.S., the new moto g power 5G (2024) will be available at Cricket starting March 22, with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, UScellular and Verizon, and on Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible. The device will also be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com, motorola.com, and Best Buy starting March 29 for an MSRP of $299.99 (approx Rs 24,800).

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset packs a Dimensity 7020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 14 on the software side. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable as well. There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support and 15W wireless charging backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Moto G 5G (2024): Price, Specs

The moto g 5G (2024) comes in Sage Green colour and is priced at an MSRP of USD 199.99 (approx Rs 16,560). It will be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on March 21st, with subsequent availability at Cricket, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and Cox Mobile, and on Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible.

The Moto G 5G (2024) sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which supports expansion as well. The device runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top.

For optics, the device gets a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor on the back, joined by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. It gets an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging.

The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.