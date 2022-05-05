Motorola convertible AC range launched on Flipkart

Flipkart has announced the launch of Motorola new range of Motorola 4-in-1 convertible ACs with smart cooling. The Motorola convertible AC range is available in three variants, starting from INR 31,499 onwards.

Motorola convertible AC Features

The ACs feature TruSmart sensors and advanced filters for ideal cooling and better air purification during the ongoing summer season. Optimised to provide the ideal temperature for the summer season, the 4-in-1 convertible ACs are equipped with Turbo Cool and Trusmart Sensors that can cool the room instantly to 18°C.

Ideal for the Indian summers, the Motorola ACs can also cool even when the room temperature is 55°C. It comes with three cooling modes and ambient sensors that moderate optimal and precise temperature for maximum user comfort. The convertible ACs feature adjustable cooling capacity with a dedicated Eco mode for saving power, enabling users to enjoy the ideal temperature while ensuring higher energy savings. It also features TruSmart inverter compressor technology for rapid and precise cooling and savings on energy bills.

The ACs come with intelligent features such as Smart Self Clean that automatically blows dry air inside the AC unit to keep the internal environment free of bacterial, fungal and mold growth. The striking silver body design also makes it an elegant addition to the home decor.

Motorola also launched Revou 2 HD, FHD and 4K TVs in India recently. The brand has introduced 32-inch HD, 40-inch and 43-inch Full HD models. In addition, the 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch 4K Android 11 Smart TVs have also been launched in India.

The Motorola Revou 2 32-inch HD model comes at Rs 13,999. The 40-inch full HD model is priced at Rs 20,990. The 43-ich full HD model and 43-inch 4K model are priced at Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,999.

The 50-inch 4K smart TV is priced at Rs 31,990. The 55-inch 4K smart TV will cost you Rs 37,999. All the models are now available on Flipkart as a part of Flipkart’s Big Savings days sale.