Motorola launches Revou 2 HD, FHD and 4K TVs in India

Motorola has today launched its Motorola Revou 2 series in India. The brand has introduced 32-inch HD, 40-inch and 43-inch Full HD models. In addition, the 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch 4K Android 11 Smart TVs have also been launched in India.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Revou 2 32-inch HD model comes at Rs 13,999. The 40-inch full HD model is priced at Rs 20,990. The 43-ich full HD model and 43-inch 4K model are priced at Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,999.

The 50-inch 4K smart TV is priced at Rs 31,990. The 55-inch 4K smart TV will cost you Rs 37,999. All the models are now available on Flipkart as a part of Flipkart’s Big Savings days sale.

Motorola Revou 2 Series Specifications

The Motorola Revou 2 32-inch comes with 1366 × 768 pixels HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness and Low Blue Light Emission. The 40-inch and 43-inch models come with 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD display, 178° viewing angle and Low Blue Light Emission.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 announced with 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G+, 50MP triple camera

The 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models come with 3840 × 2160 pixels 4K display with 5000:1 contrast ratio, Low Blue Light Emission and Dolby Vision.

Additionally, under the hood, the TVs are powered by Quad-Core Mediatek processor. Further, this is coupled with Mali G31 MP2 GPU (HD and Full HD) / Mali G52 MP2 GPU (4K). The smart TVs come with 2GB RAM. Besides, there is 8GB of internal storage. In addition, all the TVs run on Android 11 operating system.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, 2 (HD and Full HD) / 3 (4K) x HDMI ports, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet. In terms of audio, the TVs come with 24W speakers. The HD and Full HD models are powered by Dolby Audio while the 4K models are powered by Dolby Atmos.