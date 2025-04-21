Motorola Edge 60 Details Leaked Days Before Debut

Motorola Edge 60 details, including its specifications and design, have been leaked suggesting that the device may not be entirely different from the brand’s Edge 60 Fusion which debuted earlier this month. Here’s everything to know about the Motorola Edge 60.

Motorola Edge 60 Details: Design, Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 details have been shared by known tipster Evan Blass through his X account. The device can be seen in two colours, including green and blue with a different texture for each one of them. The camera layout as well as the overall design resembles the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (review).

As for the specs, the tipster’s leak suggests that the device will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K 120Hz curved pOLED display, and will be powered by with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. On the back, it will get a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, OIS, joined by an ultra-wide angle camera and a 3x telephoto camera. The phone will feature a 50MP front camera.

The device will pack 12GB of RAM along with 12GB of Virtual RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will run on Hello UI based on Android 15. It will pack a 5200mAh battey with 68W Turbo wired charging. Finally, for durability, it will come with MIL-810H standard, and is expected to feature IP69 rating as well.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was also leaked in detail last week. As per that leak, the device will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It will sport a 7-inch (1440p) Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 10-bit, 130Hz/300Hz (game mode) touch response rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.