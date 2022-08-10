Moto Tab G62 to launch in India on August 17

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto Tab G62 in India on August 17. This comes after Moto Tab G70 LTE was launched in India earlier this year.

A microsite of the upcoming tablet has gone live on Flipkart already which confirms its availability on the e-commerce portal after its launch in the country. The listing has revealed the specifications of the tablet.

Moto Tab G62 Features

As per the Flipkart listing, the Moto Tab G62 will come in both LTE and WiFi variants. The tablet will feature a 10.6-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) 2K LCD screen. It will be poered by Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU. Further, there will be 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Moto Tab G62 will be equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies. It will be backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support.

The tablet will run Android 12 out of the box. It will feature Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers. Besides, the tablet will support connectivity features like 4G LTE, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile, Moto Tab G70 LTE is priced at Rs 21,999 for a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The tablet comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 15:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

As for optics, Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box on the software front. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support.