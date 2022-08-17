Moto Tab G62 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7700mAh battery

Motorola has today launched the Moto Tab G62 in India. The tablet comes with 10.61-inch 2K LCD display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8MP camera, 7700mAH battery and more. Let’s see the Moto Tab G62 launched price, features and specifications.

The new tablet is launched at Rs 15,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 17,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet will be available via Flipkart starting August 17. It comes in Frost Blue colour option.

Moto Tab G62 Features

The Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) 2K LCD screen. It has 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification as well. The tablet is poweered by Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU. Further, there is 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For camera, Moto Tab G62 is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support.

The tablet runs Android 12 out of the box. It features Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers. Besides, the tablet will support connectivity features like 4G LTE, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, it measures 251.2 x 158.8 x 7.45mm, and weighs about 465g.

Meanwhile, Moto Tab G70 LTE is priced at Rs 21,999 for a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The tablet comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 15:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

As for optics, Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box on the software front. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support.