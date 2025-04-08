Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch on April 17: Report

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India launch seems to be on the cards according to a new leak and it could happen as soon as this month, on the 17th. Other details of the device have also been confirmed including its key specifications. Meanwhile, a render for the device was also leaked recently.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, as the device’s name suggests, the Edge 60 Stylus will pack a stylus housed within the device. In addition, it will sport a 6.7″ pOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. While storage and RAM details weren’t disclosed, we expect the device to at least pack 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The optics on the back will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor that should likely be an ultra-wide angle lens. There’ll be a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The recently leaked render for the device showed the stylus housed within the device at the bottom the right corner.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India launch will take place on April 17 according to Yadav. Motorola is also preparing the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro as per leaks. We should know more about the Edge 60 Stylus as its purported launch date nears. Meanwhile, Motorola recently announced the launch of the Edge 60 Fusion in India starting at Rs 22,999.

The Edge 60 Fusion packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.