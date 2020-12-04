Advertisement

Moto G9 Power to launch in India on December 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 11:37 am

Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio.
Motorola is all set to launch Moto G9 Power in India next week. The phone will be making its debut in the country on December 8.

Tipster Mukul Sharma @stufflistings on Twiiter has revealed that Moto G9 Power India launch details were apparently listed on Flipkart. But now the company has taken down the listing on the e-commerce page.

 

Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website hinting that the phones will be launched in India pretty soon. While Moto G 5G was recently launched in India for Rs 20,999, now the Moto G9 Power is also set for launch in India.

 

Moto G9 Power Specifications


Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

