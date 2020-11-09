Moto G9 Power, Moto G 5G to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G were recently launched in the European market. Now both these two phones are likely to be headed to India as well.



Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G have appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, which means that the phones will be launched in India pretty soon. The BIS certification reveals that the model numbers of the Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G, XT2091-3 and XT2113-3, respectively.



The BIS listing was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter. However, Motorola is yet to officially announce the launch details of the two smartphones.

Moto G9 Power Specifications



Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.



In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.



The smartphone runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

Moto G5 Specifications

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.



Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.



For the camera, there is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.









