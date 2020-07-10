Motorola One Vision Plus announced with 48MP triple camera setup, 4000mAh battery

Motorola One Vision Plus is said to be rebadged version of Moto G8 Plus which was launched in India last year.

Advertisement

Motorola has announced Motorola One Vision Plus in the middle East. The phone is priced at AED 699 which is approximately Rs 14,320. Motorola One Vision Plus comes in Crystal Pink and Cosmic Blue colour options.



Motorola One Vision Plus is said to be rebadged version of Moto G8 Plus which was launched in India last year. Currently, the Motorola One Vision Plus is listed on the Motorola Middle East website and available to purchase via Amazon UAE.



Motorola One Vision Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 19:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, Motorola One Vision Plus comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 16-megapixel action camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Motorola One Vision Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.35 x 75.83 x 9.09 mm and weighs in at 188 grams.