Moto G82 launched in India starting at Rs 21,499

Motorola has today launched Moto G82 smartphone in India. The phone includes octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor, 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Motorola smartphone.

Moto G82 Price in India

Moto G82 has been launched in India at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 22,999.

The phone will go on sale from June 14 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Reliance Digital. It comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options.

Specifications

The Moto G82 has a 6.66-inch pOLED display which comes with FHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it has 91.32% screen to body ratio, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming.

Additionally, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Besides, the storage is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

Moving on, the device has a triple rear camera setup. This is consisting of a 50-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide / depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, for the front, there is a 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.

The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboCharging support. Further, it runs Android 12. Moreover, the company has promised one assured Android update and 3 years of security updates.

Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for data transfer and charging. Additional features include IP52 rated water-repellant and dust resistant build, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.