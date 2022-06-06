Moto G42 detailed specs revealed, 50MP triple rear cameras and 5000mAh battery tipped

Motorola is gearing up to launch a couple of Moto G series smartphones including Moto G42. Now, the Moto G42 has been spotted yet again. A new report has surfaced online which has revealed all of its key specifications alongside a new official image.

Moto G42 Leaked Specs

According to a Gizpaw report, Moto G42 will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it will pack Snapdragon 680 SoC compared to Helio G85 SoC in last year’s Moto G41. The chipset will be coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also likely have a microSD card slot.

The phone is said to feature a triple camera setup. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In addition, there will be a 13-megapixel front camera.

Further, the leak says that the phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It will run Android 12 with My UX out of the box. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which doubles as the power button as well as face unlock. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack and a stereo speaker setup on board.

Previously, Moto G42 with model number XT2233 was spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. The listing revealed that the Moto G42 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor clocked at different clock speeds. The first four cores are clocked at 1.90 GHz and the other four cores are clocked at 2.40 GHz. This chipset is paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. The phone has received 376 points in the single-core test and 1538 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.