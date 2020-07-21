Advertisement

Moto G8 Plus Android 10 update starts rolling out

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 12:09 pm

Moto G8 Plus was launched with Android Pie 9.0 in October last year.

Motorola has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Moto G8 Plus smartphone. The update brings the latest security patch along with bug fixes and improvements. To recall, Moto G8 Plus was launched with Android Pie 9.0 in October last year.

The update is currently rolling out in Spain and Brazil with software version number QPI30.28-Q3-28. It is expected to available in other regions in the coming months. As per a report by YTECHB, some users stated getting the Android 10 update on social media.

The update also adds July 2020 security patch to the Moto G7 Plus units. Users can check for the update by going to Settings > Software Update.

Along with the July 2020 security patch, the update also brings improved system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, full-screen navigation gestures, focus mode, a bunch of improvements to the system and more.

Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Tags: Motorola

 

