  • 17:43 Jan 31, 2020

Advertisement

Moto G8 Plus price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 5:11 pm

Latest News

The Moto G8 Plus comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours.
Advertisement

Moto G8 Plus was launched in India last year at Rs 13,999 for a single variant of 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage. Now the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

After the price cut, Moto G8 Plus is now priced at Rs 12,999. The new discounted price is now reflecting on Flipkart. The Moto G8 Plus comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours.

Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone weighs 188 grams.

Motorola introduces Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus to go on sale for the first time in India today

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

New Realme smartphone with Helio P90 SoC, Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G pays a visit to Geekbench with Exynos 980 and 6GB RAM

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 Beta update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies