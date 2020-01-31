Moto G8 Plus price slashed in India

The Moto G8 Plus comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours.

Moto G8 Plus was launched in India last year at Rs 13,999 for a single variant of 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage. Now the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.



After the price cut, Moto G8 Plus is now priced at Rs 12,999. The new discounted price is now reflecting on Flipkart. The Moto G8 Plus comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours.



Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone weighs 188 grams.