Moto G75 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC

Motorola has launched the world’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with a durable build quality where the body of the device is both IP68 rated and is also MIL-STD-810H certified. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola device.

Moto G75 5G: Price

The Moto G75 5G is available in Charcoal Grey, Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green and is priced at CZK 8,999 (approximately Rs 33,300). It is expected to debut in India before the end of November this year.

Moto G75 5G: Specifications

The Moto G75 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 8GB virtual RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via a hybrid SIM slot.

Read More: Smartphones Launching in October 2024: OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15, and More

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS on the back, joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a flicker sensor. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device is IP68 rated and also has the MIL-STD certification. Finally, it runs on Android 14 with MyUX and will receive five major Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.





