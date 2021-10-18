Moto G71 FCC listing reveals 5G and NFC support

Motorola launched the Moto G50 5G in August this year in the Australian market. The company is now working on another G series smartphone, which will be called the Moto G71. The upcoming phone has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The FCC listing has revealed the key specs of the Moto G71. As per the listing, the phone comes with model number XT2169-1. Further, the phone will come with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi support, NFC, and dual-SIM support. Additionally, there will also a 3.5mm audio jack. As per reports, the phone will have a 5000mAh battery.

Notably, Motorola is also working on the Moto G51 5G smartphone. This device was recently spotted on Geekbench listing.

The Geekbench listing revealed that the Moto G51 5G smartphone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. To recall, Moto G50 came with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 543 and 1675 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively. The listing, however, doesn’t include any other specs of the Moto G51 5G. However, the specifications of Moto G51 5G are likely to be an upgrade to that of the predecessor Moto G50 5G.

To recall, Motorola G50 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Motorola G50 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128 in-built storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 out of the box with My UX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging.