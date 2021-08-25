Motorola G50 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Motorola has launched Motorola G50 5G as its new phone in Australia. The device runs on Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11, and has a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Motorola G50 5G price

The Motorola phone is priced at AUD 399, which is approx. Rs 20,500 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Meteorite Grey and Green colours.

The phone will be available first in the Australian market. There is no information on international availability as of yet, including India.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Motorola G50 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128 in-built storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 out of the box with My UX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 167 x 76.4 x 9.26 mm in dimensions and weighs 206g.