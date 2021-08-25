HomeNewsMotorola G50 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Motorola G50 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Motorola G50 5G is unveiled in Australia. The device runs on Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery.

By Meenu Rana
Motorola G50 5G

Highlights

  • Motorola G50 is latest 5G smartphone
  • The device runs on Dimensity 700 SoC
  • It comes in Meteorite Grey and Green colours.

Motorola has launched Motorola G50 5G as its new phone in Australia. The device runs on Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11, and has a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Motorola G50 5G price

The Motorola phone is priced at AUD 399, which is approx. Rs 20,500 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Meteorite Grey and Green colours.

The phone will be available first in the Australian market. There is no information on international availability as of yet, including India.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Motorola G50 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128 in-built storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 out of the box with My UX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 167 x 76.4 x 9.26 mm in dimensions and weighs 206g.

Motorola G50 5G

Motorola G50 5G
  • ChipsetDimensity 700
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.5-inch (720x1600)
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleVodafone Idea launches VoWiFi service in Uttar Pradesh East Circle
Next articleSamsung Galaxy A21 phone caught fire on US flight
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.