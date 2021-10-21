Moto G51 tipped to launch next month, key specifications leaked

Motorola launched the Moto G50 5G in August this year in the Australian market. The company is now working on its successor, which will be called the Moto G51 5G. The key specifications of the G51 have now leaked online.

As per a report by TechnikNews, Moto G51 5G is codenamed as “Cyprus 5G”, and its model number is XT2171-1. It is said to be launched in November. The phone will support a Full HD+ resolution but the exact screen size and refresh rate of the G51 have not been revealed in the leak.

Further, the report tells us that the Moto G51 will sport a triple rear camera setup. This will include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens that doubles up as a depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel sensor.

The leak does not reveal any details about the processor, battery and Android version. But, expect more information to surface soon for this upcoming phone. So, Stay Tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

Moto G51 Geekbench listing

Last week, the Moto G51 was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Geekbench listing revealed that the phone smartphone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. To recall, Moto G50 came with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 543 and 1675 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively. However, the specifications of Moto G51 5G are likely to be an upgrade to that of the predecessor Moto G50 5G.