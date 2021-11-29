Moto G31 launched in India with AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India called the Moto G31. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery along with a full-HD+ AMOLED display. Moreover, the device gets a 50MP quad-function triple camera setup at the back. The device runs on My UX based on Android 11.

Moto G31 will be available in two colours, including Meteorite Gray and Baby Blue. It comes in 2 memory variants namely 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The smartphone will be available from 6th December, 12PM onwards exclusively on Flipkart, priced at Rs 12,999 (4+64GB) and Rs 14,999 (6+128GB).

Moto G31 Specifications

Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 display with 60Hz refresh rate, 409 ppi and 700 nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. This is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Read More: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications leaked

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5 and GPS, and more. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. You also get a fingerprint sensor and ThinkShield for Mobile security features. The device is also IPX2 rated for splash resistance.