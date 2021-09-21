Moto G31 gets certified, launch expected soon

Motorola launched the Moto G30 earlier this year in India. Now the compnay is said to be working on its upcoming Moto G31 smartphone. It will be the sucessor of the Moto G30.

The Moto G31 phone carrying the model number XT2173 has received the necessary Wi-Fi Alliance certification. As per WiFi certification, the smartphone will have dual Wi-Fi band capabilities and support for 802.11 ac standard.

Apart from Wi-Fi Alliance certification, the phone has also been certified by NBTC and EEC. The former confirms that it will be a 4G-only handset.

To refresh, the Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with support for expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that is paired with a 13MP camera on the front. The Moto G30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch has been teased.

An exact date of the launch of Edge 20 Pro in India hasn’t been revealed. However, the phone is expected to debut during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a triple camera setup. You get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Further on the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs the Edge 20 Pro with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks.