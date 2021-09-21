Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch teased

Motorola launched the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion in India last month. However, the Pro variant that was launched internationally didn’t arrive in India, making it a cause of disappointment for the fans. Now, Motorola has officially teased the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India.

The teaser from the brand comes on Twitter with the tagline ‘An Absolute Pro’. The letter O in ‘Pro’ has been replaced by the camera module of the Edge 20 Pro, which consists of a periscope lens and two other sensors. An exact date of the launch of Edge 20 Pro in India hasn’t been revealed. However, the phone is expected to debut during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a triple camera setup. You get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Further on the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs the Edge 20 Pro with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks.

Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C. The phone measures 163.3×76.1×7.9m and it weighs 190 grams.

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were also launched in India in August. Both of these pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, HDR10+ with Edge 20 featuring 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 778G SoC and the fusion model has a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC