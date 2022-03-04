Moto G22 launched with Quad cameras, 90Hz display

Motorola has unveiled a new smartphone for the European market that has been in the leaks for a while now, and it is Moto G22. The G22 comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC under the hood. Moreover, the device has a quad camera setup at the back and a 5050mAh battery.

The Moto G22 is priced at €169.99 (approx Rs 14,000) for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s also a variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone comes in Cosmic Black, Pearl White, and Iceberg Blue colour options.

Moto G22 Specifications

The Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display with an HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 89.03% screen-to-body ratio and 268 pixels per inch.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage needs. Moto G22 has a quad camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree FOV, and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, for selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and GPS. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support while a 10W charger is supplied with the box. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, the phone runs on the latest Android 12 OS. Lastly, the G22 weighs 185g.