Moto G22 launch date set for April 8 in India

Moto G22 has now been confirmed to launch in India this month. The brand will launch the smartphone in the country on April 8.

A microsite for the upcoming device has now gone live on Flipkart. The listing has also revealed the specifications of the Moto G22. In addition, it also confirms that it will be available on Flipkart after its launch.

To recall, the Moto G22 was launched earlier this month in Europe. The phone was announced in three colors – Pearl White, Cosmic Black, and Iceberg Blue. The Flipkart listing only shows the Cosmic Black, and Iceberg Blue colours.

Moto G22 Specifications

The Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display with an HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 89.03% screen-to-body ratio and 268 pixels per inch.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 Specifications tipped

In addition, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support while a 10W charger is supplied with the box. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, the phone runs on the latest Android 12 OS.

Moto G22 has a quad camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree FOV, and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, for selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and GPS. Lastly, the G22 weighs 185g.