HomeNewsMoto G04, Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 5G Fully Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Moto G04, Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 5G Fully Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Motorola’s upcoming Moto G34 5G, Moto G24 Power and Moto G04 have all been leaked in full.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Moto G series lineup 2024

Motorola is gearing up to unveil its new G-series lineup of smartphones and ahead of the launch, three of the handsets in the family have been fully detailed. These handsets include the Moto G04, Moto G24 Power as well as the Moto G34 5G. Here’s what we know so far about them.

Moto G04: Price, Specs

Thanks to a retailer listing, we know that the Moto G04 will offer a 6.56-inch display that supports an resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of and 64GB of storage.

For optics, it will sport a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on 14 with My UX. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.

The G34 is likely to be priced at €129 (approx Rs 11,700) for the single 4GB+64GB variant. It will be available in Orange, Green, Blue, and Black colours.

Moto G34 5G: Price, Specs

The Moto G34 5G is priced at €189 (approx Rs 17,100) for the sole 4GB+128GB variant according to the retailer listing. It will be available in Black, Dark Blue, and Light Blue shades.

It is likely to sport a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G will offer a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel and a 16-megapixel front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX.

Read More: iQOO Z7 Pro Rebranded: Vivo T2 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo?

Moto G24 Power: Price, Specs

The handset is expected to debut at €179 (approx Rs 16,200) for 8GB+256GB variant and in Dark Blue and Silver colours.

This one is expected to employ a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor will be present under the hood, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset should be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

The device is said to arrive with an 8-megapixel front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 14 with My UX.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.