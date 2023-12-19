Moto G04, Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 5G Fully Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Motorola is gearing up to unveil its new G-series lineup of smartphones and ahead of the launch, three of the handsets in the family have been fully detailed. These handsets include the Moto G04, Moto G24 Power as well as the Moto G34 5G. Here’s what we know so far about them.

Moto G04: Price, Specs

Thanks to a retailer listing, we know that the Moto G04 will offer a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For optics, it will sport a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.

The G34 is likely to be priced at €129 (approx Rs 11,700) for the single 4GB+64GB variant. It will be available in Orange, Green, Blue, and Black colours.

Moto G34 5G: Price, Specs

The Moto G34 5G is priced at €189 (approx Rs 17,100) for the sole 4GB+128GB variant according to the retailer listing. It will be available in Black, Dark Blue, and Light Blue shades.

It is likely to sport a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G will offer a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 16-megapixel front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX.

Moto G24 Power: Price, Specs

The handset is expected to debut at €179 (approx Rs 16,200) for 8GB+256GB variant and in Dark Blue and Silver colours.

This one is expected to employ a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor will be present under the hood, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset should be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

The device is said to arrive with an 8-megapixel front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 14 with My UX.