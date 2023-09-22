iQOO Z7 Pro Rebranded: Vivo T2 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo?

Vivo recently released the T2 Pro 5G in India, which is essentially a rebranded version of the iQOO Z7 Pro. These two smartphones have identical specifications, with the only visual difference being the colour options. The blue lagoon colour on the iQOO Z7 Pro has been replaced by Dune Gold on the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. The T2 Pro 5G falls into the price range of the newly launched Motorola EDGE 40 Neo. Is it better than the Motorola phone in terms of value? Let’s take a closer look.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

Vivo T2 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other mode, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 24,999. The first sale is scheduled for September 29th at 7 pm on Flipkart. Buyers can get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards, Rs 1,000 additional exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T2 Pro gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 64MP f/1.79 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 4600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single mono speaker. The device will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola launched the Neo 40 Pro just yesterday, and it is already looking like a Vivo T2 Pro 5G killer, as far as on-paper specifications are concerned. The Edge 40 Neo has a better and smoother 144Hz panel with 10-bit colours. Both of them are curved and have similar brightness values, but because the Neo 40 Pro has a higher refresh rate, we think it would account for a more fluid experience over the Vivo T2 Pro 5G.

Next, both of them have MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, but here, the T2 Pro 5G goes slightly ahead, thanks to a better Chipset under the hood. While we don’t know as to how much that would affect the performance in the real world, it does take the lead here as we are only considering on-paper specifications.

As for the RAM and storage, they remain the same for the base variant, but if you want the top-end one, Edge 40 Neo offers more RAM for a thousand bucks more when compared to the T2 Pro. Then, in terms of battery life, Edge 40 Neo packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. The Vivo T2 Pro has a smaller battery, making the Edge 40 Pro a better choice.

While software is always a subjective choice, we can say that FunTouch OS packs more features than MyUX on Motorola’s phone. However, if you want to opt for a stock Android-like feel with more polished software, then MyUX is the way to go. As for cameras, we cannot comment on them unless we test the phones side-by-side. But because we are not comparing real-world usage experience, we can see that Motorola takes the win once again, thanks to that secondary 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The T2 Pro houses a less practical depth sensor.

Some other additional features on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which the Vivo T2 Pro lacks, include a stereo speaker setup and an IP68 rating. All of these features make the Edge 40 Neo a drastically better choice over Vivo’s T2 Pro 5G unless you absolutely need that better chipset on Vivo’s device.