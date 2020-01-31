Moto G Stylus live images leaked ahead of February 23 launch

The live images reveal that the smartphone will come loaded with a punch-hole design at the front.

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will come with stylus support, known as Moto G Stylus. Now, live images of the said smartphone has been leaked online revealing some key details.

The live images were leaked by a Twitter user and a Mexican tech website. The live images reveal that the smartphone will come loaded with a punch-hole design at the front. It also confirms that the phone will come with stylus support. One of the images also shows the new Note application that will take advantage of the pen.

However, it is currently not known whether it will be an exclusive Moto application. Coming to the stylus, it seems to be pretty basic in nature and it does not have any button for added functionality. For your reference, the Samsung S Pen comes with a button, which allows users to take photos and do more things.

Previously, the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing revealing some key specifications. The listing reveals that the smartphone is codenamed as ‘sofiap’. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and it is powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.80GHz.

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone has received 311 points in the single-core test and 1316 points in the multi-core test.

Meanwhile, Motorola has announced that it will be holding an event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company will be hosting an event in Barcelona where it is expected to launch its new range of smartphones. The company has started rolling out media invites for the launch event, which is scheduled to take place on February 23.





