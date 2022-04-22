Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) launched with 5000mAh battery

Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G (2022) and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) in North America. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is the successor to the Moto G Stylus 5G that was launched in 2021, while the Moto G 5G (2022) succeeds the Moto G 5G from 2020. The Moto G 5G debuted in November of 2020 in India which came with a Sanpdragon 750G SoC. However, the one launched in North America has Dimensity 700 SoC.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) comes at $499.99 (approx Rs 38,100) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale in the US in two colours includinf Seafoam Green and Steel Blue starting April 28, with its pre-sale beginning from April 21. On the other hand, the Moto G 5G (2022) is priced at $399.99 (approx Rs 30,500) for the sole 6GB + 256GB model. It will be available in the US in a single Moonlight Gray shade from May 19. Both the smartphones will also arrive in Canada in the coming months.

Moto G 5G (2022) Specifications

Moto G 5G (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of an external SD card.

Moto G 5G (2022) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Charging. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. For optics, the device comes with a triple-camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel f/2.s camera housed in the notch.

The connectivity features of Moto G 5G (2022) include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and single SIM support.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Specifications

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) features a 6.8-inch full HD+ LTPS display with 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, and a a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs the Snapdragon 695 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 lens

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box with My UX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging support. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It has a water-repellant design and supports single SIM.