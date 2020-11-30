Advertisement

Moto G 5G launched in India with 6.7-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 750G, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 30, 2020 12:11 pm

Latest News

Moto G 5G comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Gray colours.
Advertisement

Motorola has today launched the Moto G 5G smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the single 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The Moto G 5G comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Gray colours. It will be available on Flipkart starting December 7. The launch offers include Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

 

Moto G 5G Specifications

 

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of an external SD card.

Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box, which is upgradable to Android 11. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

Advertisement

For optics, the device comes with a triple-camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.
 

The connectivity features of Moto G 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. The phone measures 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9mm and weighs 212 grams.

Motorola announces Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh battery

Moto G9 Power, Moto G 5G to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Motorola tipped to launch Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power soon in India

Moto G 5G releasing in India on 30th November

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 Pro price leaked ahead of launch on December 2

Redmi 9A receives a price hike in India

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies