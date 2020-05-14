Advertisement

Moto E7 render and specifications surface online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 1:47 pm

Latest News

Moto E7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.
Advertisement

Motorola Moto E6 was launched smartphone last year followed by the launch of Moto E6s this year. Now the company is working on a new E-series smartphone which is dubbed as Moto E7. Specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone have now leaked online. Moto E7 will succeed the Moto E6s.

The leak was spotted after the device appeared on both the Google Play Console’s Device Catalog and the Android Enterprise Recommended’s device list. The render shows the phone with a waterdrop notch and slim bezels.

As per the leak, Moto E7 will pack 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Moto E7 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.

The phone is said to come with 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it will have 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. front camera The phone will be fueled by 3550mAh battery.

The latest report also claims that the Moto E7 is codenamed 'ginna'. It will have 6 model numbers: XT2052-1, XT2052-2, XT2052-2PP, XT2052-5, XT2052-6, XT2052-DL and will be available in North America first. It will be sold in the US via multiple carriers, including Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

 

Source

Advertisement

Motorola introduces Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play

Moto E6s launched with 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras

Moto Razr goes on sale in India for the first time today

Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power receive Android 10 update

Latest News from Mototrola

You might like this

Tags: Moto E7 Moto E7 launch Moto E7 specs Moto E7 leaks Moto E7 rumours

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X2 128GB variant price again hiked in India

Honor X10 confirmed to feature 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies