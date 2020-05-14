Moto E7 render and specifications surface online

Moto E7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.

Motorola Moto E6 was launched smartphone last year followed by the launch of Moto E6s this year. Now the company is working on a new E-series smartphone which is dubbed as Moto E7. Specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone have now leaked online. Moto E7 will succeed the Moto E6s.



The leak was spotted after the device appeared on both the Google Play Console’s Device Catalog and the Android Enterprise Recommended’s device list. The render shows the phone with a waterdrop notch and slim bezels.



As per the leak, Moto E7 will pack 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Moto E7 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.



The phone is said to come with 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it will have 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. front camera The phone will be fueled by 3550mAh battery.



The latest report also claims that the Moto E7 is codenamed 'ginna'. It will have 6 model numbers: XT2052-1, XT2052-2, XT2052-2PP, XT2052-5, XT2052-6, XT2052-DL and will be available in North America first. It will be sold in the US via multiple carriers, including Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

