More details about Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a leak, announcement date revealed

The renders for the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a have leaked in the past and new details about the two smartphones have now emerged online. These details suggest that the Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a will be arriving later next month. Moreover, the purported price of these phones and the colour options for the devices have also been tipped.

A 9to5Google report citing retail sources, says that the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be priced at $499 (approx Rs 40,900) in the US. This price is $50 (approx Rs 4,100) higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, that came out last year. “This increase (in price) likely comes from the new design and improvements”, reads the report.

The changes include a new 64MP primary camera of the Pixel 7a, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is also expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset which has also been used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series of smartphones. The upcoming Google Pixel 7a is also expected to sport a new 90Hz display, and wireless charging support.

Next, the colour options for the device have also been leaked. A tweet by tipster Jon Prosser suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will likely launch in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral colour options. The coral option could be a Google Store exclusive. The phone will be launched on May 10 during the Google I/O event. It will also be available for purchase in the US on the same day.

Coming to the Google Pixel Fold, it could also become official on May 10, with Pre-order from Google Store beginning May 10 and Pre-order from partners / carriers on May 30. It would be available starting June 27. The picture shared by Prosser suggests the device will come in Black and White colour options. Previous reports suggest that Google Pixel Fold will cost around $1,300 to $1,500 (approx Rs 1,07,400 to Rs 1,23,935).