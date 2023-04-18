HomeNewsMore details about Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a leak, announcement date revealed

More details about Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a leak, announcement date revealed

A new leak suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel 7a and the Google Pixel Fold could go official as soon as next month.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Google Pixel Fold

The renders for the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a have leaked in the past and new details about the two smartphones have now emerged online. These details suggest that the Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a will be arriving later next month. Moreover, the purported price of these phones and the colour options for the devices have also been tipped.

A 9to5Google report citing retail sources, says that the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be priced at $499 (approx Rs 40,900) in the US. This price is $50 (approx Rs 4,100) higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, that came out last year. “This increase (in price) likely comes from the new design and improvements”, reads the report.

The changes include a new 64MP primary camera of the Pixel 7a, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is also expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset which has also been used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series of smartphones. The upcoming Google Pixel 7a is also expected to sport a new 90Hz display, and wireless charging support.

Next, the colour options for the device have also been leaked. A tweet by tipster Jon Prosser suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will likely launch in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral colour options. The coral option could be a Google Store exclusive. The phone will be launched on May 10 during the Google I/O event. It will also be available for purchase in the US on the same day.

Coming to the Google Pixel Fold, it could also become official on May 10, with Pre-order from Google Store beginning May 10 and Pre-order from partners / carriers on May 30. It would be available starting June 27. The picture shared by Prosser suggests the device will come in Black and White colour options. Previous reports suggest that Google Pixel Fold will cost around $1,300 to $1,500 (approx Rs 1,07,400 to Rs 1,23,935).

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a
  • ChipsetGoogle Tenso G2
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.2-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G2
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256
  • Display7.69-inch main, 5.79-inch cover
  • Front Camera9.5MP cover, 9.5MP main
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 48MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

