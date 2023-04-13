Google releases Android 14 Beta 1 for Pixel phones: What’s new

Google has released a new beta for Android 14, which is the first beta for the next major Android release. The latest update, as expected, has gone live only for Pixel smartphones as of now. It brings new UI and privacy enhancements. The stable update is expected to release sometime in August this year.

Google detailed some of the new features of Android 14 Beta 1 and said that it is built around the concepts of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customisation while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldables, and more.

With Beta 1 of Android 14, Pixel users get access to a new change in the user interface, which is the back arrow. Earlier, the arrow didn’t had any background, but now, the back arrow will compliment the user’s wallpaper or device theme. Then, Google has also introduced a superior share sheet.

Share sheet shows you the apps and other shortcuts when you press share on a file or a photo. Apps can now add custom actions to system share sheets that they invoke, and the system itself uses more app signals to determine the ranking of the direct share targets.

Android 14 also enhances per-app language preferences, that was introduced in Android 13, allowing for dynamic customization of the set of languages displayed in the Android Settings per-app language list.

How to download Android 14 Beta 1?

To download the beta on your Pixel, you can enrol your device into the Android beta program by going to the Android Beta website. Then, you will automatically receive an OTA update to the Android 14 Beta 1 which you can download by going into the software update settings. If you are already enrolled in the program, you might have received an update by now.

As per the shared timeline by Google, another beta release will follow in May with Android 14 reaching platform stability stage by June. A stable release is slated to get official by August of this year.