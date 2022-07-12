Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W Soundbar launched in India

Zebronics has launched a new audio product for the Indian market called the ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 which is a soundbar that has 75W sound output. It comes as an affordable accessory that can be paired with various devices such as a television, or a smartphone via Bluetooth. The sound bar has 3D audio equalization as well.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 comes with an affordable introductory price of Rs 4,499 while the original cost is Rs 9,999. It is available for purchase via Zebronics’ own website and from Flipkart. Zebronics is also giving a 1-year warranty for the product.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 outputs 75W audio. It packs a 10.16cm subwoofer, a dual driver setup, and 3D audio equalization for an enhanced experience. Zebronics has given the soundbar a compact form factor that is mainly designed for tight spaces. Moreover, the soundbar can be wall-mounted as well.

The soundbar comes with multi-connectivity options like you can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. The soundbar also supports connectivity options like HDMI(ARC) and Optical for your TV, DTH, Gaming console etc. It can also play songs from a USB pen drive. The aux port can be used to connect devices like laptops. The soundbar doesn’t have FM Radio feature.

In related news, the brand recently launched Drip Bluetooth calling smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes in a large 4.3cms (1.7”) square display and has touch controls which lets the user easily navigate through the smartwatch interface. In addition, it comes with a metal frame which the company claims is resistant to daily wear and tear.

The watch also comes in a metal strap variant which comes with a magnetic loop design that’s easy to put on. It can also track step calorie and distance. Additionally, the watch comes with 100+ sports modes to choose from.