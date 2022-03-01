Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 1,999

Mivi has today launched an innovative, Made In India Bluetooth Speaker, Octave 3 at an Rs 1,999. Consumers can purchase this device from Mivi website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Mivi Octave 3 is covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Users can choose from a variety of vibrant colours.

Mivi Octave 3 Features

Mivi Octave 3 is integrated with Super Solid Bass and powerful audio, says the company. The device provides more than 8 hours of Playtime on a single charge. It has a USB Type-C charging port on the device for rapid charging.

ALSO READ: Mivi launches Collar Classic Wireless Earphones at Rs 999

Mivi Octave 3 also comes with protection IPX7. As a result, users can tag it along on their adventure trips, and its waterproof feature will suit the active, outdoor lifestyle because users can carry it with them.

In addition, it also provides dual connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 for quality assurance and lossless audio, along with the conventional AUX cable resource. The MicroSD port gives users an option to play music from a memory card.

Recently, iGear launched Camo portable Bluetooth speaker at Rs 1,099. The iGear Camo is pretty lightweight and weighs just 685 grams. Besides, it is equipped with a carrying belt, features MP3 playback and FM Stereo Radio with a powerful emergency flashlight too.

The iGear Camo is built with a rugged ABS enclosure and equipped with two convenient ways to carry around (Handle, and Carrying Strap). Further, the speaker offers 5 watts of crisp and clear audio performance anywhere for up to 5 hours on a single charge.

In addition, the iGear Camo features a microphone input that also converts it into a mini PA system too. The in-built multi-colour LED lights can help create a disco-floor effect. The song tracks can be played using a USB pen drive or microSD card. Lastly, the users can connect the speaker via Bluetooth.