iGear launches Camo portable Bluetooth speaker

iGear has announced the launch of a new portable multi-functional TWS Bluetooth speaker system – Camo. The iGear Camo TWS Bluetooth Speaker with Flashlight will be available for an MRP of just Rs 1,099 on Amazon.in, igear.asia and Croma.com. The product comes with a 1-year standard warranty period.

iGear Camo Features

The iGear Camo is pretty lightweight and weighs just 685 grams. Besides, tIt is equipped with a carrying belt, features MP3 playback and FM Stereo Radio with a powerful emergency flashlight too.

The iGear Camo is built with a rugged ABS enclosure and equipped with two convenient ways to carry around (Handle, and Carrying Strap). Furtjher, the speaker offers 5 watts of crisp and clear audio performance anywhere for up to 5 hours on a single charge.

In addition, the iGear Camo features a microphone input that also converts it into a mini PA system too. The in-built multi-colour LED lights can help create a disco-floor effect. The song tracks can be played using a USB pen drive or microSD card. Lastly, the users can connect the speaker via Bluetooth.

