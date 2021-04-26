Mivi launches Collar Classic Wireless Earphones at Rs 999

Mivi has launched its newest wireless earphones called Collar Classic which the company says are the only wireless earphones at its price point to feature fast charging

Advertisement

Mivi has launched another Made in India Bluetooth Earphones called Collar Classic. Priced at Rs 999, these are the only wireless earphones at that price point to offer fast Charging, 24hrs playtime and a superior build as per the company.

The Collar Classic has a strong MEMS mic for a clearer calling experience along with Bluetooth 5.0 for uninterrupted connectivity and has light weight for a longer use. It also has an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls makes it convenient to play, pause, accept, reject calls without having to reach for your phone.

Advertisement

The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button. It comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable earbuds that provide a safe and secure fit. When not in use, the magnetic earbuds stick together and hang around the neck.

Per Mivi, a 10 minute charge can fetch you 10 hours of playback time. The wireless earphones are also IPX5 rated making them water and sweat resistant.

Mivi says the earphones feature deep and powerful bass and Mivi's rich high definition signature sound which has been fine-tuned to cater to the preference of Indian audiophiles. The Mivi Collar Classic is available on Flipkart at a special introductory price for a limited time only.