Mivi Duopods F50 Review

A bunch of low-cost TWS earbuds are being launched every month in India and local players have had a big role to play in the growth of this segment. One such player is Mivi who recently launched the Duopods F50 in India at a price of Rs 999 and at this price, let’s see what we can expect from the brand to offer.

The design of the Duopods F50 stays ordinary where the buds sit inside a cobble-shaped case. Everything is made of plastic with the Duopods F50 and the case has a flimsy cover which can stay open on its own, but the creaking noise does not instill confidence for rough use. Then there are four LEDs stacked vertically on the front showing you how much juice is left in the case.

There’s a USB-C port at the bottom of the case for charging it. Considering the price of the TWS, I would say this is much better than some of the earbuds we have tested in the same price range. As for the buds, they don’t have rubber tips and I am not a fan of the plastic ones because they never really fit in properly in my ear. The same was the case with the Duopods F50 as they even came out of my ear a few times.

Also, the buds with plastic tips are never really able to create a proper seal in my ear because of which a lot of background noise hampered the listening experience. There’s also an LED on the buds that glows red & blue to show the pairing status.

Mivi Duopods F50: Audio, Battery Life

Now, talking about the audio quality of the Duopods F50, it relies on 13mm drivers. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, the device has a range of 10 meters. The Duopods F50 sounds pretty average. While there’s very little bass, the lyrics are clear for the most part but the mid-range frequencies always overpower. They do get very loud, but the overall experience, as I said, wasn’t impressive.

The battery life of the Duopods F50 is impressive, though, as they are claimed to last 50 hours with the case. The case can charge the earbuds around five times before you have to charge the case again and we were able to replicate it for the most part.

The earbuds also support touch controls where you can double tap the right earbud to play or pause music. One can also double tap the right earbud to answer or hang up a call. Lastly, the call quality of the Duopods F50 is fine and the other person can hear you clearly. However, it does pick up background noise often while on call and can be disturbing at times.