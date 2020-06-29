Advertisement

MIUI 12 stable update starts rolling out to 13 smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 1:50 pm

The company has started rolling out the latest update to 13 smartphones.
Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable version of its latest MIUI 12 operating system to its range of smartphones. The company has started rolling out the latest update to 13 smartphones. 

 

As per a report by ITHome, the company is rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update to its range of smartphones in China. The list includes Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, and Redmi K20. However, there is no information on when the Indian devices will get the latest MIUI 12 update. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme for its new range of smartphones. The brand has revealed that the programme is live for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S smartphones. The programme is already live for Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

 

The MIUI 12 brings a host of privacy-related features, which is improved as compared to its predecessors. Xiaomi finally brings the app drawer function with MIUI 12. The MIUI 12 update also brings new floating windows. The global version brings floating windows, which basically allow users to use two different apps at once.

 

Xiaomi has added a new Super Wallpapers feature to the MIUI 12 operating system. The company says that the Super Wallpapers will show multiple levels of aerial views of the Earth and Mars. The latest MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0, which will also bring wallpaper dimming on Xiaomi smartphones. It also adds a new control centre.

 

Latest Smartphones
