MIUI 12 pilot testing programme launched in India

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the pilot testing programme for its latest MIUI 12 user interface. The company has revealed this news on its Mi Community forum.

The company has revealed that the MIUI 12 pilot testing programme is valid for Redmi K20 users. This means Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 smartphones are eligible for this programme. The brand has revealed that users need to join the Telegram group and fill the Google Form in order to apply for the latest pre-release build of MIUI 12.

The Google Forum asks for general details like email address, country, MIUI and device version, some questions related to MIUI interface and more. Users will need to join the Telegram group by May 14 and the registration process will valid until May 15, 9:00 PM IST. However, the company has also revealed some rules for joining the pilot testing programme.



To start with, one should be an active member of Mi Community, India. Users must follow all the rules of Mi Community and not leak anything related to the ROM provided to them during testing. Users must not post anything related to the beta team on Social Media, in other sections of the forum, or anywhere outside. Users must have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, including Fastboot flashing and unlocking of a bootloader. Mi Community reserves all the rights to make any changes to the program at any point of time without prior notice. Mi Community team holds the final decision on the selection of applied users.