Advertisement

MIUI 12 pilot testing programme launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 4:10 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the MIUI 12 pilot testing programme is valid for Redmi K20 users.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the pilot testing programme for its latest MIUI 12 user interface. The company has revealed this news on its Mi Community forum. 

 

The company has revealed that the MIUI 12 pilot testing programme is valid for Redmi K20 users. This means Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 smartphones are eligible for this programme. The brand has revealed that users need to join the Telegram group and fill the Google Form in order to apply for the latest pre-release build of MIUI 12. 

 

The Google Forum asks for general details like email address, country, MIUI and device version, some questions related to MIUI interface and more. Users will need to join the Telegram group by May 14 and the registration process will valid until May 15, 9:00 PM IST. However, the company has also revealed some rules for joining the pilot testing programme. 


To start with, one should be an active member of Mi Community, India. Users must follow all the rules of Mi Community and not leak anything related to the ROM provided to them during testing. Users must not post anything related to the beta team on Social Media, in other sections of the forum, or anywhere outside. Users must have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, including Fastboot flashing and unlocking of a bootloader. Mi Community reserves all the rights to make any changes to the program at any point of time without prior notice. Mi Community team holds the final decision on the selection of applied users.

 

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Updates so far

MIUI 12 with new UI design, Dark Mode 2.0 and more announced

Top 10 MIUI 12 Features

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: MIUI 12 MIUI 12 pilot testing program MIUI 12 pre-release build MIUI 12 build Redmi K20 Redmi K20 Pro Redmi K20 MIUI 12 Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Xiaomi smartphones Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Y8s launched with dual selfie cameras and Kirin 710 chipset

Poco M2 Pro to launch in India soon, hints Xiaomi

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies