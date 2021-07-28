Mitsubishi Electric launches new ACs in India

Mitsubishi has launched their latest range of ACs in inverter and non-inverter categories in India. Its complete Room Air Conditioner (RAC) product range comes with a 5-year PCB warranty and 10-year Compressor warranty.

Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioners also claim to provide advanced multistage air filters – Plasma Quad Connect. These filters prevent viruses, bacteria, Moulds, allergens, dust & PM2.5 for healthy air.

Mitsubishi ACs Pricing

The three new series of Mitsubishi ACs launched in India include Kirigamine series (MSY-RJS), MSY-JS series and MS-GS series. The ACS get a price tag of Rs 47,000, Rs 46,200 and Rs 34,650, respectively.

Kirigamine series: Mitsubishi Electric India has expanded its RAC product line up by launching Japan’s Kirigamine Series as a 4 Star Inverter (MSY-RJS) in India. This 4-star inverter AC MSY-RJS provides Clean Air with PM2.5 Filter, Fast Cooling, and Long Airflow for large rooms.

It comes with Dual Barrier Coating that prevents dust and greasy dirt from getting into the Air Conditioner. This makes its maintenance easier. The Blue Fin for the outdoor condenser protects the condenser against corrosion from air, water, and other corrosives. MSY-RJS will be available for purchase at selective retail & modern retail outlets across India.

MSY-JS Series: MSY-JS series is a 4-star inverter AC that is “strong in cooling and big on savings”, per Mitsubishi. It has features like Fast Cooling provided at the click of a button, Long Airflow up to 12m suitable for living rooms, PM2.5 Filter, Auto Up Down & L-R vane providing a comfortable environment.

MS-GS Series: MS-GS Series, a non-Inverter AC, comes with Tropical technology in compressors which have made it possible for Air Conditioners to operate at outside air temperatures as high as 50°C. This series has been specially designed keeping in mind, homes in the tropical regions. The series also provides High CFM which helps in faster cooling. Anti-corrosion coating on AC coil bends helps in preventing leakage of refrigerant from the ACs and PM2.5 filter that provides clean air inside the room.