MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD Launched for Creators, Gamers, and Professionals in India

MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD has been launched in India, aimed at professionals, gamers, as well as creators.

By The Mobile Indian Network
MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Technology, has announced the launch of its product – the MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD. The SSD is equipped with 3.2 Gen 2 technology, has transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, and more.

MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD: Price, Availability

Available in capacities up to 2TB, the MiPhi Storm 1100X is backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty. The MiPhi External SSD is now available on Amazon. The 1TB variant is currently available for purchase at ₹12,999, while the 2TB variant will be launching soon.

MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD: Features

The SSD comes with sequential read speeds of 1100 MB/s and write speeds of 1000 MB/s. The “Storm 1100X ensures rapid data transfer and seamless workflow efficiency for high-resolution content, gaming, and professional applications,” said the company.

Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C technology, the SSD supports high-speed transfers up to 10Gbps while maintaining backward compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and USB 1.1. The Storm 1100X is engineered to withstand demanding environments, featuring a robust metal body with 2-meter drop protection for enhanced resilience.

To maintain data integrity, it incorporates LDPC ECC error correction, while a built-in thermal sensor optimizes temperature management, ensuring consistent performance under heavy workloads. Designed for maximum usability, the Storm 1100X supports:

  • Linux kernel 2.4.10 and later
  • Windows XP and later
  • Mac 10.8 and later

Built with high-performance TLC and QLC NAND flash memory, the SSD operates within a temperature range of 0~70℃ and can withstand storage conditions from -40~85℃, with humidity resistance of 20% to 90%.

