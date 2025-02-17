MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD Launched for Creators, Gamers, and Professionals in India

MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Technology, has announced the launch of its product – the MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD. The SSD is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C technology, has transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, and more.

MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD: Price, Availability

Available in capacities up to 2TB, the MiPhi Storm 1100X is backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty. The MiPhi External SSD is now available on Amazon. The 1TB variant is currently available for purchase at ₹12,999, while the 2TB variant will be launching soon.

MiPhi Storm 1100X SSD: Features

The SSD comes with sequential read speeds of 1100 MB/s and write speeds of 1000 MB/s. The “Storm 1100X ensures rapid data transfer and seamless workflow efficiency for high-resolution content, gaming, and professional applications,” said the company.

Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C technology, the SSD supports high-speed transfers up to 10Gbps while maintaining backward compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and USB 1.1. The Storm 1100X is engineered to withstand demanding environments, featuring a robust metal body with 2-meter drop protection for enhanced resilience.

To maintain data integrity, it incorporates LDPC ECC error correction, while a built-in thermal sensor optimizes temperature management, ensuring consistent performance under heavy workloads. Designed for maximum usability, the Storm 1100X supports:

Linux kernel 2.4.10 and later

Windows XP and later

Mac OS 10.8 and later

Built with high-performance TLC and QLC NAND flash memory, the SSD operates within a temperature range of 0~70℃ and can withstand storage conditions from -40~85℃, with humidity resistance of 20% to 90%.