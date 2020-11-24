Advertisement

Milagrow launches two new floor cleaning robots

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 12:59 pm

Milagrow has launched 2 new floor cleaning robots that can be operated from anywhere in the world through a mobile app
Milagrow today has announced two robots in its new mid-range category, called BlackCat and  RedHawk. Backed by Milagrow’s 9th generation proprietary Gyro mapping software, both the robots help with cleaning and sanitizing the floors and can be operated by users from anywhere in the world.

 

Priced at Rs 29,990, both RedHawk and BlackCat come with a 5-year suction motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty. 

 

They are available at popular eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq along with an extensive retail presence Croma, Vivek and other regional offline outlets across India.

 

Milagrow RedHawk

 

The two robots show real-time progress and mapping while cleaning, on the users’ mobile device. The large water tank in these robots can take ICMR recommended Covid killing solution, sodium hypochlorite. They also come with an anti-bacterial, antimicrobial mop.

 

The robots have strong suction power and use HEPA 12 filtration for removing almost all kinds of virus particles up to 0.01 micron. Meanwhile, the dry and wet mopping is done simultaneously. 

 

Milagrow smart robot cleaning app

 

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, said, “Currently, 90% of the company’s sales are generated from its top 20 cities. But during this pandemic, we also recorded increasing traction from tier 2 and tier 3 towns like Mizoram, Nagaland, Kuthuparamba, Agra, Ludhiana, Vellore, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Vizag, for our robotic vacuum cleaners. The demand was high even during the recent festive sale period as people are still hesitant in accessing maid services".

